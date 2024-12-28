Short Interest in Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Rises By 1,100.0%

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

Israel Discount Bank stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62.

Get Israel Discount Bank alerts:

Israel Discount Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7382 per share. This is an increase from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.