Short Interest in Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Expands By 57.0%

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 80,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Janone Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86. Janone has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Janone Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

