Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Drops By 29.4%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LGRDY
Legrand Stock Down 0.7 %
Legrand Company Profile
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legrand
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.