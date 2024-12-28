Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Drops By 29.4%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Legrand Stock Down 0.7 %

Legrand Company Profile

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Legrand has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

