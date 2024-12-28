Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Decreases By 98.4%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,072,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Trading Down 4.5 %

Psykey stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Psykey alerts:

About Psykey

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.