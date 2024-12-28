Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Decreases By 98.4%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,072,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Trading Down 4.5 %
Psykey stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
About Psykey
