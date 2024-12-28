Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Decreases By 22.2%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Safran to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

SAFRY stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. Safran has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $60.57.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

