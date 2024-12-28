Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Grows By 59.8%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILOGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 170,300 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SILO opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Silo Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

