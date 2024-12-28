Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Decreases By 21.9%

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

