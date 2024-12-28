Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Drops By 29.5%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 689.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Storebrand ASA stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.
About Storebrand ASA
