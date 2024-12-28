Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Grows By 56.7%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
