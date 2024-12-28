Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Grows By 56.7%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SuperCom

SuperCom Trading Up 3.5 %

About SuperCom

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $3.84 on Friday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.14.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.