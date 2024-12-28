Short Interest in Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Declines By 28.8%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.
Tecsys Price Performance
OTCMKTS TCYSF opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. Tecsys has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $33.28.
Tecsys Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.