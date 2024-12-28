Short Interest in Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Declines By 28.8%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.

Tecsys Price Performance

OTCMKTS TCYSF opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. Tecsys has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

