Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Grows By 58.3%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $42.19.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

