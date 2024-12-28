Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Expands By 36.0%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Umicore Price Performance

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Umicore has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

