Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Expands By 36.0%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Umicore Price Performance
Shares of Umicore stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Umicore has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.
About Umicore
