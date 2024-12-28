Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Decreases By 56.8%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Urbana Stock Performance

Shares of Urbana stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Urbana has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

