Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Decreases By 56.8%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Urbana Stock Performance
Shares of Urbana stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Urbana has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.10.
Urbana Company Profile
