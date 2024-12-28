Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Rises By 132.4%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the November 30th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

X3 Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XTKG opened at $0.96 on Friday. X3 has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $32.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X3

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X3 stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 19.23% of X3 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

