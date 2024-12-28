Short Interest in XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Drops By 44.4%

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 989,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XChange TEC.INC Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of XHG stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01. XChange TEC.INC has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $60.00.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

