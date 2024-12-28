Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Rises By 146.2%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Up 1.6 %

YOSH stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Yoshiharu Global has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

