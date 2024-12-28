Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Rises By 146.2%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Yoshiharu Global Stock Up 1.6 %
YOSH stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Yoshiharu Global has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.
Yoshiharu Global Company Profile
