Short Interest in Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) Increases By 527.6%

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 527.6% from the November 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Zeo Energy Stock Up 10.8 %

ZEO stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Zeo Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeo Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zeo Energy stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Zeo Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Zeo Energy Company Profile

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

