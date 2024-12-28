Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in December

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Signal Gold Price Performance
SGNLF stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.11.
About Signal Gold
