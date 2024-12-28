Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Sims Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Sims has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.
About Sims
