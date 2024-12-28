Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Up 53.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) rose 53.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 754,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 748% from the average daily volume of 88,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Slate Office REIT Trading Up 53.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$50.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
