Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Up 53.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 53.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63. 754,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 748% from the average session volume of 88,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Slate Office REIT Stock Up 53.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26. The stock has a market cap of C$50.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.