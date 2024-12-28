SM Energy (SM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

SM Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 210.7% per year over the last three years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 4.14. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

