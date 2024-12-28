SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,257,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 40,647,559 shares.The stock last traded at $22.38 and had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.07.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $5,903,526.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,308,092.50. This represents a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $6,999,525.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,579,185.92. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,391,343. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 106.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

