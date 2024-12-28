SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on December 30th

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance
SPAC and New Issue ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.
SPAC and New Issue ETF Company Profile
