SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (DECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:DECO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5568 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Trading Down 4.9 %
DECO stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.