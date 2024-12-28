SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (DECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:DECO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5568 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

DECO stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53.

