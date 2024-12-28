SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (HECO) to Issue Dividend of $0.82 on December 31st

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.8209 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HECO opened at $32.74 on Friday. SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65.

