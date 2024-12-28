SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in December

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:SSAAF opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. SSAB AB has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.23.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.