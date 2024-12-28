STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Bradley James Mcfarlane Sells 18,001 Shares

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley James Mcfarlane sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$75,604.20.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.23. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. The company has a market cap of C$295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 target price on STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STEP Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.17.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

