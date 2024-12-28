Steve Elms Purchases 11,085 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms bought 11,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,184. This represents a 3.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.78% of Marker Therapeutics worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.