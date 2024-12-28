Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.84. Approximately 85,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 797,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of -3.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

