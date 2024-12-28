Sudhin Shahani Buys 17,237 Shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) Director Sudhin Shahani bought 17,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $59,122.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 360,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,808.11. This represents a 5.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

NYSE:SRFM opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

Institutional Trading of Surf Air Mobility

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Surf Air Mobility stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd owned about 0.18% of Surf Air Mobility as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $2.20 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

