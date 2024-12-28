Suvretta Capital Management, L Buys 27,502 Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $301,971.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,981,725 shares in the company, valued at $87,639,340.50. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 42,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
BNTC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
