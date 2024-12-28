Suvretta Capital Management, L Buys 27,502 Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $301,971.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,981,725 shares in the company, valued at $87,639,340.50. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Suvretta Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 42,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $5,881,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

