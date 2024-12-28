TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TDK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $13.18 on Friday. TDK has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. TDK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TDK will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

