Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 90.9% in December

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Techtronic Industries Stock Performance
Techtronic Industries stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
