Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 90.9% in December

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Techtronic Industries stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.