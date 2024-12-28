Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.50. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 17,837 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

