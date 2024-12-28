Tema Electrification ETF (VOLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0014 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Tema Electrification ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VOLT opened at $23.39 on Friday. Tema Electrification ETF has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $516.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.64.

