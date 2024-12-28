Terrance Mcguire Sells 119,805 Shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $50,318.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,568,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,675.08. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $45,261.18.

On Monday, December 23rd, Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,099.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $35,139.08.

On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $94,636.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

IVVD opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Invivyd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 198.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Invivyd by 68.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invivyd in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Invivyd by 4,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVVD. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

