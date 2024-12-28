Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TXSS opened at $27.40 on Friday. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.
About Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF
