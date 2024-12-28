Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $28.74 on Friday. Thales has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1806 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

