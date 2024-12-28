The China Fund, Inc. (CHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1497 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.
The China Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of The China Fund stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.
About The China Fund
