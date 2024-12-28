The China Fund, Inc. (CHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1497 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

The China Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of The China Fund stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.

Get The China Fund alerts:

About The China Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.