The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on December 30th

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Performance
QTUM stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. Defiance Quantum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75. The firm has a market cap of $354.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30.
About Defiance Quantum ETF
