The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Intelligent Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ REAI opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.
About Intelligent Real Estate ETF
