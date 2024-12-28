The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAI opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

About Intelligent Real Estate ETF

The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.

