The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director John C. Love Sells 10,485 Shares of Stock

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $149,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

INTG opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The InterGroup Co. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.28.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The InterGroup in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

