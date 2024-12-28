The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director John C. Love Sells 10,485 Shares of Stock

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $149,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
The InterGroup Trading Down 0.1 %
INTG opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The InterGroup Co. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.28.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The InterGroup in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
