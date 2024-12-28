Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,393,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 2,523,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
