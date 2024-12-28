Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,393,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 2,523,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

