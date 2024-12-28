Timothy L. Christen Sells 18,273 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy L. Christen sold 18,273 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $65,600.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,983 shares in the company, valued at $699,988.97. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Expensify Trading Down 4.4 %

Expensify stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $267.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.90. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 178,911 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Expensify in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expensify by 25.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 63,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

