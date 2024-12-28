Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in December

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at C$26.09 on Friday. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$18.09 and a 12-month high of C$32.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.63.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

