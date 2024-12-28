Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in December

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at C$26.09 on Friday. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$18.09 and a 12-month high of C$32.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.63.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.