Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
Shares of TTNMF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
