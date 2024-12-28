Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TTNMF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

