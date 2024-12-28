TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Buys $21,750.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) Director Brendan May purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $21,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,034.80. The trade was a 33.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TMC the metals Stock Up 25.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.10 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $356.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 796,615 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

