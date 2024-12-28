Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $70.67 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toyo Suisan Kaisha
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.