Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.43, but opened at $195.97. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $195.03, with a volume of 305,981 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.11.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

